King of the Road roars

“We did have a good response from our participants as we reached almost a hundred entries. We Mindanaoans are really passionate for the sport and full of resilience,” Samsi said during the awarding ceremonies.

Team Classic’s Kyle Dumbrique came out on top, winning the Quick 8 Races clocking 6.73 seconds, leaving past Ramon Guerra of Street Garage (7.79 seconds) at second place at the man-man mile track

Vince Lintuan also made his presence felt, winning the Class A category timed at 7.55 seconds to eclipse Mike Santos (7.95 seconds) and Guerra (7.36 seconds), who finished second and third, respectively.

Meanwhile, Clyde Jardinel ruled Class B while Doy Bandigan and Tan-Tan Pinto settled for first and second runner-up honors. In Class C, Ted Remolar emerged victorious while VJ Albaracin and Tan-Tan Pinto finished first and second runners-up.

Street Garage, for its part, clinched the Best Team crown.