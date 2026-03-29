Taduran ready to rock and roll

Marty Elorde made his way inside the Knuckleheads Boxing Gym in Las Vegas on Saturday a bit apprehensive.
“I was thinking about what he would look like in the flesh,” Elorde told DAILY TRIBUNE from Sin City where reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight titleholder Pedro Taduran was about to wrap up his training camp.
Less than a week before facing Mexican Gustavo Perez Alvarez at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, Taduran appeared, at least in the eyes of Elorde, ready for combat duties.
“He looked very serious and I thought he was going to be smiling as soon as he sees me but no, he appeared focused and very determined,” said Elorde, son of the legendary Flash Elorde, who arrived in the United States on Thursday.
Taduran flew to America on New Year’s Day, thanks to the quick response of American dealmaker Sean Gibbons, who is targeting a bigger fight down the road for the Bicol-born southpaw.
Plans are afoot for Taduran to take on Puerto Rican star Oscar Collazo but everything would largely depend on the outcome of his showdown with Alvarez this Good Friday (Black Saturday in Manila).
In the meantime, Taduran is not looking elsewhere, knowing the Mexican challenger, though rated No. 15 by the IBF, is not someone to take for granted.
“Somebody fighting for a world title is not to be messed with,” added Taduran, the massive betting favorite.
And that’s the right attitude and the mindset Elorde was relieved to witness when he dropped by Gibbons’ ever-busy training facility.
“I believe he is in top condition now,” added Elorde, who handles Taduran alongside his sister Cucuy.
Team Taduran leaves for Temecula, 280 miles from Las Vegas by land, on Wednesday.
Joining the entourage are lead trainer Carl Penalosa Jr. and training assistant Jino Rodrigo.