Taduran ready to rock and roll

Less than a week before facing Mexican Gustavo Perez Alvarez at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, Taduran appeared, at least in the eyes of Elorde, ready for combat duties.

“He looked very serious and I thought he was going to be smiling as soon as he sees me but no, he appeared focused and very determined,” said Elorde, son of the legendary Flash Elorde, who arrived in the United States on Thursday.

Taduran flew to America on New Year’s Day, thanks to the quick response of American dealmaker Sean Gibbons, who is targeting a bigger fight down the road for the Bicol-born southpaw.

Plans are afoot for Taduran to take on Puerto Rican star Oscar Collazo but everything would largely depend on the outcome of his showdown with Alvarez this Good Friday (Black Saturday in Manila).

In the meantime, Taduran is not looking elsewhere, knowing the Mexican challenger, though rated No. 15 by the IBF, is not someone to take for granted.