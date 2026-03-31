Judge halts Trump White House ballroom construction

The ruling came after a legal challenge from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit that seeks to protect historic buildings.

“He’s so wrong,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Tuesday, insisting Congress did not need to be involved because the project is to be funded by donors, not taxpayers.

His administration filed an appeal hours after Leon’s decision.

Trump drew criticism last year when a section of the White House was bulldozed to make way for the ballroom, which he has described as necessary for large-scale events. He frequently highlights the project in speeches and on social media, calling the National Trust “a Radical Left Group of Lunatics” and describing the ballroom as “the finest Building of its kind anywhere in the World.”