Instagram tests paid perks

Instagram is testing a premium subscription tier that offers exclusive features to paying users, as parent company Meta Platforms Inc. looks to diversify beyond its core advertising business.
The test includes perks tied to Stories, such as the ability to view Stories anonymously, create unlimited audience lists, and extend a Story’s visibility beyond the standard 24-hour limit. The feature is currently being tested in select markets, including the Philippines, with subscriptions priced at a few dollars per month.
Meta has been exploring subscription models across its platforms, alongside ads, as part of efforts to build more stable revenue streams. Similar moves have been seen across the industry, with platforms like Snap Inc. and X also expanding paid offerings.