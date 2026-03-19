Social media addiction trial jury deliberations continue

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Jurors will return to court here on Thursday to continue deliberations in a civil trial accusing Meta and YouTube of harmfully hooking young internet users.
Since jury deliberations began on 13 March, the jury sent questions to the judge related to the plaintiff’s family troubles as well as how much she actually used Meta-owned Instagram as a child.
The verdict could turn on the question of whether family and other real world trauma, or YouTube and Meta apps such as Instagram, were to blame for mental woes of the woman who filed the suit.