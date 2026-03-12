Prime Infra scores record P273B for hydro push

Prime Infra has locked in a record P273.47 billion in financing—the largest for the company in 2025—to add a massive 2-gigawatt pumped storage facilit​ies to its portfolio.

The company said Thursday that it signed a P214.87 billion project financing deal with eight local banks, including BPI, BDO, Chinabank, LandBank, Metrobank, PNB, Security Bank, and UnionBank, structured as a green loan with support from MUFG Bank.