Google supercharges search and ads

Google currently processes about five trillion searches each year, with query volume continuing to grow partly due to the company’s investments in artificial intelligence.

Taylor said users are increasingly shifting from short keyword searches to longer, more conversational queries, often using voice commands, images and other inputs.

For example, Google Lens now handles more than 25 billion visual searches each month, with one in five searches showing commercial intent, highlighting the growing link between search and online shopping.

Google has also rolled out AI Overviews, a feature that generates AI-powered summaries to answer complex questions while linking users to sources across the web. The feature now reaches more than two billion monthly users across over 200 countries and territories, supporting more than 40 languages.

The company has begun integrating advertising into these AI-generated summaries, placing ads above, below and within the responses to help businesses reach users when they are searching for relevant products or services.

Another new feature, AI Mode, aims to bridge traditional search engines with chatbot-style interactions by allowing users to ask follow-up questions and explore topics more deeply. Taylor said queries in AI Mode are typically three times longer than standard searches.

Google has also integrated its Gemini AI models into its advertising systems to improve ad relevance. According to Taylor, the technology has reduced irrelevant ads by about 40 percent.

Taylor said the company is entering what it calls the “Gemini era,” where AI-powered tools can go beyond helping users find information and begin assisting them in completing tasks.