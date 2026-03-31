DILG warns vs. alcohol-related drownings as Holy Week travel peaks

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Tuesday reminded the public to prioritize safety and avoid swimming under the influence of alcohol.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, Remulla emphasized that many Holy Week tragedies are preventable, noting that alcohol-related incidents remain a major risk in beach areas.

“Dagdag paalala sa lahat ng mga babiyahe, ang number one cause of fatalities during Holy Week is public intoxication in beach areas,” he said, citing eight drowning incidents recorded last year.