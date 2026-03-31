DILG warns vs. alcohol-related drownings as Holy Week travel peaks

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Tuesday reminded the public to prioritize safety and avoid swimming under the influence of alcohol.
In a press conference at Camp Crame, Remulla emphasized that many Holy Week tragedies are preventable, noting that alcohol-related incidents remain a major risk in beach areas.
“Dagdag paalala sa lahat ng mga babiyahe, ang number one cause of fatalities during Holy Week is public intoxication in beach areas,” he said, citing eight drowning incidents recorded last year.
The DILG chief clarified that authorities will not be punitive but will instead focus on guidance and prevention.
“Papaalalahanan lang sila na kung makitang nag-iinuman doon, huwag na kayong lumangoy. Hindi naman huhulihin,” Remulla said.
To ensure public safety, uniformed personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will be deployed across beaches nationwide to assist and safeguard tourists.
PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police organization will deploy 98,636 personnel, supported by 37,050 force multipliers and 12,507 augmentation units, while the PCG remains on full alert status.
Remulla added that, under the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a whole-of-government approach is in place to ensure that Semana Santa 2026 remains safe, orderly, and peaceful for all Filipinos.
Many are expected to head to beaches and resorts this Holy Week to spend time with family and loved ones.