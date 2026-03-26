PNP warns of rising drowning cases, urges summer vigilance

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday urged the public to practice caution during water activities this summer, following a rise in drowning incidents nationwide.
From April 1 to May 31, 2025, a total of 151 drowning incidents were recorded across the country, a significant increase from 90 cases during the same period in 2024—an uptick of 61 incidents, or nearly 68%.
Of the total cases last year, 141 resulted in deaths, while seven individuals were injured and another seven survived unharmed.
“These numbers remind us how important it is to stay vigilant, especially for families with children enjoying water activities. Even simple precautions can make the difference between a safe day in the water and a preventable tragedy,” PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said.
“Ang kaligtasan ng bawat isa sa atin ay mahalaga. Parents should always supervise their children. Swim only in designated areas, check for lifeguards, wear life vests when needed, and avoid risky behavior such as diving in shallow water or swimming alone. Simple precautions can prevent accidents and save lives,” he added.
The PNP also advised the public to stay hydrated, take breaks under shaded areas, and keep children and inexperienced swimmers within arm’s reach. Whether at beaches, pools, or resorts, following posted safety guidelines and monitoring water conditions can significantly reduce the risk of drowning.
These reminders are in line with the PNP’s Focused Agenda under Enhanced Managing Police Operations, supporting the administration’s commitment under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to strengthen public safety while promoting responsible enjoyment of summer activities.
“Let’s enjoy the season safely and look out for each other. Ang bawat pag-iingat, maliit man o malaki, ay nakakatulong upang maiwasan ang aksidente,” Nartatez said.
Through sustained awareness and preventive efforts, the PNP continues to promote its campaign, “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman,” ensuring safer communities during the summer season.