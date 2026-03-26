PNP warns of rising drowning cases, urges summer vigilance

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday urged the public to practice caution during water activities this summer, following a rise in drowning incidents nationwide.

From April 1 to May 31, 2025, a total of 151 drowning incidents were recorded across the country, a significant increase from 90 cases during the same period in 2024—an uptick of 61 incidents, or nearly 68%.

Of the total cases last year, 141 resulted in deaths, while seven individuals were injured and another seven survived unharmed.

“These numbers remind us how important it is to stay vigilant, especially for families with children enjoying water activities. Even simple precautions can make the difference between a safe day in the water and a preventable tragedy,” PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said.