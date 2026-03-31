Dataiku brings transparency to enterprise

Dataiku has introduced Kiji Inspector, an open-source framework designed to make enterprise AI agents more transparent, as it expands support for NVIDIA’s Nemotron open models.

The tool, developed through Dataiku’s 575 Lab, aims to address one of the biggest challenges in enterprise AI — the “black box” problem — by allowing organizations to trace and understand how AI systems arrive at decisions. Kiji Inspector uses a sparse autoencoder to analyze model behavior in real time, helping teams validate outputs without slowing performance.