Barefoot Theatre Collaborative announces open audition for 'Gabriela: The Musical'

After the successful staging of the thought-provoking thriller, Lauren Gunderson's anthropology, Barefoot Theatre Collaborative is bringing yet another original musical production to the stage - Gabriela: The Musical. And this could be your chance to be part of the cast!

Coming together for Gabriela: The Musical is the same creative team behind the fan favorite Bar Boys: The Musical, which had sold out runs in 2024 and 2025. Pat Valera is writing book and lyrics, with music and musical direction by actor and composer Myke Salomon. Mikko Angeles is slated to direct.