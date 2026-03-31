Barefoot Theatre Collaborative announces open audition for 'Gabriela: The Musical'

After the successful staging of the thought-provoking thriller, Lauren Gunderson's anthropology, Barefoot Theatre Collaborative is bringing yet another original musical production to the stage - Gabriela: The Musical. And this could be your chance to be part of the cast!
Coming together for Gabriela: The Musical is the same creative team behind the fan favorite Bar Boys: The Musical, which had sold out runs in 2024 and 2025. Pat Valera is writing book and lyrics, with music and musical direction by actor and composer Myke Salomon. Mikko Angeles is slated to direct.
Set in Ilocos 1762, this staging hopes to present a different perspective to the life of Gabriela Silang beyond the familiar narrative of grief and revenge. At its core, it is a love story about people who believed that a different life was possible – and its heartbreak when the fight forces us to ponder – who gets to belong to this land?
Told through a combination of myth, magic, and mystery, the musical reintroduces her as a co-author of the revolution. Someone who is present from the beginning, and later tasked with holding it together as it fractures. As she reconnects with her indigenous Itneg roots, Gabriela moves between worlds, becoming both battleground and bridge.
With Gabriela: The Musical scheduled to open in the last quarter of 2026, Barefoot Theatre Collaborative just announced open auditions to fill lead, support, and ensembles parts. With roles ranging from late teens to adults, the creative team is looking for male and female artists who can sing and act, with a strong dance background, and are fluent in Filipino. Interested applicants can shoot their shot, and submit their online audition video and form by 6:00PM on April 15. For more information, follow @barefootcollab on their socials.