9Works Theatrical stages "Yemaya" in June 2026

The 2026 theater season is shaping up to strike a balance between big-budget musicals and thought-provoking straight plays. Reflecting this trend, 9Works Theatrical has announced its first offering of the year: a Filipino adaptation of Yemaya’s Belly by Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes.

Titled Yemaya, the production is set to open this June at the Black Box of the Proscenium Theater in Rockwell, promising a moving journey of hope and the pursuit of big dreams.