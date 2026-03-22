Olivia d’Aboville returns to her roots

Her innovative installations have appeared in prestigious galleries, famous museums, and well-attended public festivals across Asia, United States and Europe.

Her obras have found homes in residences, hotels and architectural interiors. The dual life — between art and design, between gallery and everyday space — shaped the discipline of her forms.

In her latest Under the Same Moon, which ran from 7 to 21 February, D’Aboville returned to her roots. The exhibition notes affirmed of a comeback to her minimalist aesthetic, where pleated textiles transformed into terrain and abstraction developed into refuge.

Circles punctuated the compositions similar to celestial markers — the sun and moon — and functioned as anchors within the field of fabric. These configurations introduced a gentle mold — almost childlike in its simplicity. It nodded to indigenous visual languages and to the strength of elementary signs. In a time marked by collective unease and unfortunate war, devastation and displacement, d’Aboville chose restraint as a means to make peace visible.