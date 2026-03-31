April full moon brings a touch of pink

Step outside this week, on the evening of 1 or 2 April, and look up. The Pink Moon is set to grace Philippine skies—a full moon, bright and steady, carrying the energy of springtime renewal. Despite its name, the moon won’t appear pink. The term comes from moss pink, or Phlox subulata, an early spring bloom that has inspired centuries of folklore and lunar naming traditions.
In the Philippines, the Pink Moon will reach its peak on 2 April at 10:11 a.m., but skywatchers will have the best view in the evenings, when it rises along the horizon—sometimes appearing larger than usual due to the “moon illusion.”
For generations, cultures around the world have regarded April’s full moon as a marker of change, growth, and reflection. In some traditions, it is known as the Paschal Moon—the first full moon after the spring equinox—which helps determine the date of Easter. Here in the tropics, where seasonal shifts are less pronounced, the Pink Moon still serves as a gentle reminder to pause, reflect, and reconnect with natural rhythms.
It’s the perfect excuse for a peaceful night outdoors. Sit on your balcony, terrace, or in a quiet stretch of countryside. Watch the moonlight wash over Manila’s skyline or a calmer provincial horizon. Journal, meditate, or simply breathe—letting the lunar glow guide a moment of introspection.