157 Paracelis tobacco farmers get subsidy aid

Under the Tobacco Development Program Subsidy, each hectare of land is allocated 40,000 pesos. The financial aid is released in two installments, with the first tranche previously distributed on March 2 and 3, 2026. The funding is sourced from the municipality’s share of tobacco excise taxes.

Information Officer Enoch A. Ganggangan represented Mayor Marcos G. Ayangwa during the event. The administration stated that the program is intended to support the local tobacco industry through regulation and monitoring. To manage these operations, the municipal government established a dedicated unit under the Office for Agricultural Services.

The local government has hired 15 personnel specifically to oversee tobacco-related programs. Additionally, the municipality purchased 10 motorcycles to assist these staff members with field monitoring and reporting requirements. Officials noted that the expansion of the Office for Agricultural Services is intended to ensure that farming activities comply with established regulations.

The program of the municipality was aimed at providing agricultural livelihood opportunities and economic stability for local farming families. While acknowledging public health policies regarding tobacco, the municipal government maintains that the subsidy is a measure to provide lawful income.

The giving of the subsidy, according to the LGU, focuses on balancing economic development with responsible governance and national law.