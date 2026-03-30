Taduran: Gas tank full

Unlike most people, International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran is one guy who doesn’t worry about the contents of his tank.
With less than a week before he defends the IBF 105-pound crown for the third time against Mexican Gustavo Perez Alvarez, Taduran has made it sure to fill it up to the brim.
“It’s filled. Tank full,” Taduran said just five days before his scheduled 12-round clash with Alvarez at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.
Taduran admits he doesn’t have any idea how Alvarez will come out for the first round — whether he decides to fight from a distance — or elects to brawl.
Either way, Taduran believes he is capable of two things.
“If he wants to fight toe-to-toe, better. But if he fights from a distance, then I will go after him,” said the Bicol-born southpaw from his Las Vegas training camp.
Taduran remains confident that he can go all the way given the hard training he had been through at Knuckleheads Boxing Gym in Las Vegas.
Lead trainer Carl Peñalosa echoes his fighter’s sentiments, saying they are all looking forward to a smashing showing before a crowd that will include eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao.
“Pedro’s in great shape,” said Penalosa, who started presiding over the preparations in late-February.
But it is Taduran who expressed utmost confidence in this fight, his first on American soil, stressing that he is very much capable of going the extra mile.
“My tank is full. I can go all the way,” he added.
Manny Pacquiao Promotions is partnering with Viva Promotions and Limitless Entertainment in staging this Friday’s slugfest with American dealmaker Sean Gibbons calling the shots.
“This is going to be an amazing show,” Gibbons said.