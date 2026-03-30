Taduran: Gas tank full

“It’s filled. Tank full,” Taduran said just five days before his scheduled 12-round clash with Alvarez at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

Taduran admits he doesn’t have any idea how Alvarez will come out for the first round — whether he decides to fight from a distance — or elects to brawl.

Either way, Taduran believes he is capable of two things.

“If he wants to fight toe-to-toe, better. But if he fights from a distance, then I will go after him,” said the Bicol-born southpaw from his Las Vegas training camp.

Taduran remains confident that he can go all the way given the hard training he had been through at Knuckleheads Boxing Gym in Las Vegas.

Lead trainer Carl Peñalosa echoes his fighter’s sentiments, saying they are all looking forward to a smashing showing before a crowd that will include eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao.