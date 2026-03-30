Suspect in Taguig frustrated homicide arrested

A 30-year-old man, identified only by the alias "Allan," was arrested following a frustrated homicide incident along D. Cruz Street, Barangay Calzada-Tipas, on the afternoon of 29 March 2026.
Police said the suspect and the 59-year-old victim had a long-standing personal grudge.
The confrontation reportedly escalated into a heated argument, during which the suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall unconscious.
The victim was rushed to Taguig General Hospital, where Dr. Ijay N. Montemayor declared him comatose and placed on life support.
The suspect is now in custody of the Station Investigation and Detective Management Section for documentation and filing of appropriate charges.