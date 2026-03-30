Sto. Tomas posts lowest struggling-reader rate in country

City of Sto. Tomas Mayor Arth Jhun Aguilar Marasigan on 30 March 2026 credited the local School Division Office for posting the country’s lowest rate of struggling readers, citing the result as proof of close coordination between the local government, educators and other stakeholders.

Based on the Comprehensive Rapid Literacy Assessment conducted at the start of school year 2025-2026, the Sto. Tomas Schools Division recorded a 23.43 percent struggling-reader rate, which Marasigan said was the lowest in the country. He said the result reflected the sacrifices of teachers and the city’s continuing push to strengthen literacy programs through the local school board and partnerships with the education sector.