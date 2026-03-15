Mindanao provinces top list of struggling readers, Tawi-Tawi worst-hit

Tawi-Tawi also posted a stunting prevalence of 16.96%, ranking second nationwide, which experts say is significantly affecting children’s reading abilities.

Other Mindanao areas with high percentages of struggling readers included Zamboanga City (60.72%), Sarangani (60.57%), Sulu (59.63%), Maguindanao del Sur (58.46%), Lamitan City in Basilan (57.77%), Basilan province (57.59%), and Davao Occidental (57.17%).

EDCOM 2 data show that nearly half of the top 50 areas nationwide with the highest prevalence of struggling readers are in Mindanao, with 15 provinces and eight cities from the southern region dominating the list.

The findings underscore long-standing literacy and nutrition challenges in Mindanao, highlighting the need for targeted interventions to address both educational and health-related barriers.