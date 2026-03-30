Raise fares and lose license, buses warned

Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez said show-cause orders will be issued to the operators, which could lead to penalties, including the revocation of their franchise.

“The President has ordered that fare increases be deferred, which is why we are expediting subsidies and government support programs. LTFRB personnel are now deployed. We urge the public to report complaints to the LTFRB, and we assure you that show-cause orders will be issued to bus operators who raised their fares without authorization,” Lopez said.

He also appealed to other transport operators not to raise their fares.

“You are regulated by the government. Any fare increase without LTFRB approval is grounds for suspension or revocation of your franchise,” he said.