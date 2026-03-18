Filipinas gun for World Cup spot

After a humiliating 0-7 loss to Japan last Sunday, Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso said they are determined to come up with a solid performance and make a return to the World Cup after an impressive performance in 2023 in New Zealand.

He said they will be marching in full force with goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel and forward Katrina Guillou set to be deployed after riding the bench in their previous match against the Japanese.

“I think we have several players in our squad who have experienced these kinds of scenarios before — both in a World Cup and even during our SEA (Southeast Asian) Games campaign. I believe our players are well equipped to deal with a big match like this,” said Torcaso, whose wards have won only once — a 2-0 victory over Iran — in their five games in this prestigious qualifier.

“More importantly, they are very supportive of each other and of the staff within the group. We know it’s going to be tough — every game in this tournament has been tough. Australia is in the final, and we held them to 1–0 in our first game.”

But Uzbek head coach Kotryna Kulbyte is unfazed, saying that they are ready to shock the Filipinas to enter the World Cup for the first time ever.