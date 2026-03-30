PhilWeb bets on tech, expands market compliance

“We are committed to supporting this transition by delivering reliable and scalable technology solutions, while actively engaging with stakeholders to help strengthen the overall ecosystem.”

PhilWeb said it has been actively participating in industry technical working groups with regulators and stakeholders to help improve standards that enhance transparency, consumer protection, and overall industry governance.

Pagcor accreditation

The company was recently accredited by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. to provide technology and operational services to licensed gaming operators.

PhilWeb has already partnered with integrated resorts such as Hann Casino Resort and Okada Manila, supporting regulated online gaming platforms via platform operations, system integration, and infrastructure services.

It also supported FBM Philippines in deploying scalable solutions across a nationwide network of gaming venues.