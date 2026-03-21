PBA suspends, fines ‘Thrilla’ punchers

Khobuntin, who is listed as 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, was handed a two-game suspension and a P70,000 fine, while Johnson, taller by five inches and about 30 pounds heavier, received a one-game suspension and a P50,000 fine.

Commissioner Willie Marcial summoned the two players to the PBA Office on Saturday to explain their side of the incident that occurred in the last 6:20 of the game, which the Elasto Painters won, 112-10, over the debuting defending champion.

The exchange of fists happened as both players jostled for position under the basket. Both were assessed with flagrant foul penalty two and were ejected from the game.

Marcial said the two players were apologetic during their separate meetings.

The commissioner added that Khobuntin, who got the more severe punishment for instigating the exchange of blows, was emotional, owning up to his mistakes.

“He was very remorseful and even teary-eyed. I told him, ‘What happened to you? You have a good career going,” Marcial said.

Khobuntin personally apologized to the commissioner, the PBA family, his TNT team, to Rain or Shine, the PBA fans and especially to Johnson.

“He wants to apologize to Johnson, to everyone, the fans and the PBA family. He said he’ll also apologize to his teammates when they go back to practice,” Marcial said.

“It’s like you shot someone and then regret it in the end.”

The 34-year-old Khobuntin, after the fracas, said he’ll accept the consequences of his actions.

Mark Escarlote

“We got a little physical. There were swings thrown, some retaliations and yeah, it shouldn’t have happened,” the National University product said.

“I just have to accept the consequences and move on.”

The 6-foot-9 Johnson has already apologized during his interview after the game.

“I really don’t know what happened. I thought we was playing good basketball. Next thing you know, I tried to get position. And then, out of nowhere, he hit me. It was an intense play,” he said.

“He (Khobuntin) is a cool dude. It was really no animosity all game. I don’t know what happened. Sometimes, I have to hold my emotions. Like I said, I’m a natural guy. He hit me first. I didn’t what it to happen but it happened, how it happened,” he added.