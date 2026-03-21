Alas beach volleybelles to spice up BVR Nuvali Open

The Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour will kick off its 2026 season with the BVR Nuvali Open on 28 March at Nuvali Sand Courts in City of Santa Rosa, Laguna.
A total of 32 teams in the Open Division — 16 women and 16 men — have entered the two-day tournament that will also feature Alas Pilipinas stalwarts.
The competition will also highlight the U18 girls category, which will be played for the first time in BVR, where eight pairs will vie for the title.
The BVR will also celebrate the historic feat of the Alas Pilipinas women’s team, which gave the country its first-ever beach volleyball gold medal in the Thailand Southeast Asian Games last year, with a special meet and greet session with the champions on 29 March.
Sunny Villapando and Gen Eslapor, who were part of the Alas SEA Games gold medal-winning squad, will headline the participants in the women’s open division. Also entered are national pool members Alexa Polidario and Jenny Gaviola, Sofiah Pagara and Khy Progella, and Gry Matibag and Khy Orillaneda.
Other participants are University of Santo Tomas pairs of Lorien Gamboa and Cameron Villaluz, and Jheliane Auxtero and Francine Osis, National University’s Vilmarie Toos and Honey Grace Cordero, Far Eastern University’s Frenchie Premaylon and Patricia Leanne Arciaga, University of the Philippines’ duos of Kryssia Ornos and Jelainne Camia, Janella Guarino and Sym Ildefonso, De La Salle University’s Abigail Sinson and Sandrina Sajnani, Ateneo’s Ten Quimpo and Julienne Mindanao, San Beda tandems of Marielle Teves and Bea Udarbe, and Rea Hadlocon and Alexandra Mordize, Team Fillieppines’ Fille Cayetano and Kizil Quijote, and Guam’s Euri Eslapor and Kendra Byrd.
Alas’ Ronniel Rosales and Ranran Abdilla, Edwin Tolentino and Lerry Francisco, and Aidam Adam and Alihfaisal Gampong, will banner the men’s open side.
Also competing are UST collegiate pairs of Smael Salon and Dominique Gabito, JM Lagaran and Lance Malinao, Karl Escobal and Aldwin Gupiteo, UST high school tandems of Mark Ian Bihag and JP Apdian, Jhon Vincent Degutierez and Wensjuban Cadayona, Far Eastern University’s Kyle Retiza and Jeremiah Barrica, Amigos’ Wayne Dionela and Rancel Varga, UP duos of Sean Archer Noel Codeniera and John Luis Immanuel Toroto, Jonathan Delos Santos and Zedrick Calimlim, La Salle’s Andraie Falsis and Miguel Uy, Emilio Aguinaldo College’s Jan Abor and Frelwin Taculog, Lyceum of the Philippines University’s Kent Veronilla and Rhian Erguiza, and Abs for Days’ Chris Shepherd and Shintaro Okada.