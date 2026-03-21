Alas beach volleybelles to spice up BVR Nuvali Open

The competition will also highlight the U18 girls category, which will be played for the first time in BVR, where eight pairs will vie for the title.

The BVR will also celebrate the historic feat of the Alas Pilipinas women’s team, which gave the country its first-ever beach volleyball gold medal in the Thailand Southeast Asian Games last year, with a special meet and greet session with the champions on 29 March.

Sunny Villapando and Gen Eslapor, who were part of the Alas SEA Games gold medal-winning squad, will headline the participants in the women’s open division. Also entered are national pool members Alexa Polidario and Jenny Gaviola, Sofiah Pagara and Khy Progella, and Gry Matibag and Khy Orillaneda.

Other participants are University of Santo Tomas pairs of Lorien Gamboa and Cameron Villaluz, and Jheliane Auxtero and Francine Osis, National University’s Vilmarie Toos and Honey Grace Cordero, Far Eastern University’s Frenchie Premaylon and Patricia Leanne Arciaga, University of the Philippines’ duos of Kryssia Ornos and Jelainne Camia, Janella Guarino and Sym Ildefonso, De La Salle University’s Abigail Sinson and Sandrina Sajnani, Ateneo’s Ten Quimpo and Julienne Mindanao, San Beda tandems of Marielle Teves and Bea Udarbe, and Rea Hadlocon and Alexandra Mordize, Team Fillieppines’ Fille Cayetano and Kizil Quijote, and Guam’s Euri Eslapor and Kendra Byrd.

Alas’ Ronniel Rosales and Ranran Abdilla, Edwin Tolentino and Lerry Francisco, and Aidam Adam and Alihfaisal Gampong, will banner the men’s open side.