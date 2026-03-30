‘Non-traditional’ fuel supply talks underway

Since 27 March, the DOE said the country’s fuel supply has remained sufficient, with total inventory projected to last just over 50 days.

Gasoline stocks are expected to cover nearly 60 days of consumption, diesel—the sector’s largest demand driver—has a slightly shorter supply of about 47 days, kerosene holds the largest buffer at roughly 108 days, jet fuel has 63 days, fuel oil has 57 days, and liquefied petroleum gas has the tightest margin, with stocks projected to last 34 days.

In a separate development, motorists are getting a rare break at the pump—but only if they use gasoline.

Industry data collated by the DOE showed a rollback in gasoline price starting tomorrow until 6 April will be eclipsed by another punishing surge in diesel.

Gasoline prices will decline by as much as P2.35 per liter, although some areas may still see increases of up to P2.90.

Based on DOE-monitored ranges for Metro Manila and other key urban centers, pump prices will settle between P84.55 and P114.00 per liter for RON97, P82.55 to P111.80 for RON95, and P81.65 to P104.10 for RON91.

But the modest relief comes as diesel—fuel critical to transport, logistics, and food supply chains—continues to climb sharply.

DOE data indicate prices will also jump by P4.50 to as much as P12.90 per liter, pushing pump prices to between P109.50 and P144.80 per liter. Diesel Plus is likewise set to rise to P124.00 to P153.10.

Kerosene prices will also increase by P1.00 to P2.40 per liter, with projected pump prices ranging from P141.00 to P169.19.