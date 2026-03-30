MTerra solar adds 250-MW grid capacity

Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGEN), through its affiliate Terra Solar Philippines Inc. (MTerra Solar), has energized the first 250 megawatts (MW) of its solar capacity, adding a new power source to the grid amid an energy crisis.
“The project’s phased energization enables earlier delivery of capacity to the grid, helping ease supply constraints and support stable electricity prices amid evolving global conditions,” MGEN President and CEO Emmanuel V. Rubio said on Monday.
Originally authorized to export up to 85 MW during testing, MTerra Solar now delivers up to 250 MW to the grid, providing additional capacity to stabilize supply amid rising demand.
MTerra Solar has also activated the first tranche of its battery energy storage system (BESS), delivering up to 450 megawatt-hour (MWh) of energy to the grid at night—the largest operational BESS in the Philippines.
Once fully integrated, the system will enhance grid stability and allow renewable energy to be dispatched beyond daylight hours.
At full capacity, MTerra Solar is expected to generate 3,500 MW of solar power, backed by a 4,500 MWh BESS, supplying clean energy to 2.4 million households and reducing 4.3 million tons of carbon emissions annually—equivalent to removing more than three million gasoline-powered vehicles from the road.
In a separate statement, Secretary Sharon Garin called the project “a meaningful step towards our transition to a cleaner and more energy-resilient Philippines,” noting its role in addressing immediate supply challenges while ensuring long-term energy security.
With Phase 1 set to finish this year and Phase 2 under construction, MTerra Solar continues to scale up capacity, advancing the country’s renewable energy targets of 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.