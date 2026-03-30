MTerra solar adds 250-MW grid capacity

Once fully integrated, the system will enhance grid stability and allow renewable energy to be dispatched beyond daylight hours.

At full capacity, MTerra Solar is expected to generate 3,500 MW of solar power, backed by a 4,500 MWh BESS, supplying clean energy to 2.4 million households and reducing 4.3 million tons of carbon emissions annually—equivalent to removing more than three million gasoline-powered vehicles from the road.

In a separate statement, Secretary Sharon Garin called the project “a meaningful step towards our transition to a cleaner and more energy-resilient Philippines,” noting its role in addressing immediate supply challenges while ensuring long-term energy security.

With Phase 1 set to finish this year and Phase 2 under construction, MTerra Solar continues to scale up capacity, advancing the country’s renewable energy targets of 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.