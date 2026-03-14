Terra Solar adds 85MW to Luzon after first dispatch

Output is expected to increase in coordination with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.

A defining moment

“This is a defining moment for MTerra Solar. With the facility now operational, we have started a bigger journey — ramping up generation and steadily delivering capacity that strengthens energy security and advances the Philippines’ self-reliance.”

“This milestone comes at a critical time as we continue to expand the country’s energy capacity,” said MGEN president and CEO Emmanuel V. Rubio.

Once fully completed, MTerra Solar is expected to generate 3,500 MWp of solar photovoltaic power, supported by a 4,500 MWhr battery energy storage system.

Clean electricity for 2.4 million households

The project could supply clean electricity to around 2.4 million households and cut an estimated 4.3 million tons of carbon emissions annually — equivalent to removing more than 3 million gasoline-powered vehicles from the road.

“MTerra Solar exemplifies Filipino ingenuity and pride — built by Filipinos for the Filipinos. The project is now delivering reliable, clean energy that will power progress for industries and communities. We remain in close coordination with the NGCP to ensure that the project is safely integrated into the grid,” said MTerra Solar president and CEO Dennis B. Jordan.

With Phase 1 on track for completion this year and Phase 2 already under construction, MTerra Solar is set to steadily expand capacity, contributing to the Philippines’ renewable energy targets of 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.