Manolo Fortich postpones Banog-Banog Festival

The Banog-Banog Festival is one of the municipality’s annual cultural highlights, drawing residents and stakeholders to celebrate the town’s rich natural heritage. Local officials said the postponement is a precautionary measure while monitoring ongoing developments linked to the broader geopolitical situation.

The municipal government has yet to announce a new schedule for the festival, but assured residents that activities will resume once circumstances allow. The public is advised to await further announcements regarding the rescheduling.

The festival honors the Philippine Eagle family — Kalabugao, Guilangguilang, and their offspring Maluko — who reside in the Mt. Saldab Sanctuary. As home to these majestic raptors, Manolo Fortich remains committed to protecting and preserving the critically endangered Philippine Eagle, a symbol of the country’s biodiversity and national heritage.

The giant birds have been spotted not only within the sanctuary but also in nearby areas searching for food, including the Atugan Canyon. Kalabugao, in particular, has a unique story: in 2013, Higaonon tribesmen in Barangay Kabugao captured the eagle after it attacked domestic animals, including piglets, dogs and chickens.

Kalabugao was handed over to the Philippine Eagle Foundation in Davao City for treatment. After six months of rehabilitation, the bird was released back into its natural habitat in Mt. Saldab. It was later microchipped to allow researchers to monitor its movements. Months after its release, Kalabugao was spotted alongside Guilangguilang, another eagle reintroduced into the wild.

Through the festival — postponed but not forgotten — Manolo Fortich continues to celebrate and raise awareness of these iconic birds, reminding the public of the importance of conservation and coexistence with the country’s most iconic raptor.