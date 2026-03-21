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PITX assures sufficient Holy Week trips

PITX assures sufficient Holy Week trips
PHOTO courtesy of PNA
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The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) has assured the public that there will be enough bus trips for the upcoming Holy Week despite rising fuel prices.

This comes as increasing petroleum costs continue to affect bus operators, while fare hike petitions have remained unapproved after being rejected by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

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According to PITX management, they are already coordinating with bus companies to ensure sufficient trips during Semana Santa.

At present, no trips have been recorded as fully booked.

With Holy Week just around the corner, passenger volume remains low, with only a few travelers heading to their provinces, the PITX said.

Most passengers currently at PITX are those taking the carousel bus route from PITX to Monumento, it added.

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