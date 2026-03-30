Manila’s ‘free ride,’ driver subsidies lauded

“These are examples of damayan that will help us ride out together the economic disruptions, not of our making, but are hitting us hard,” Recto said.

The program, launched by Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso under Executive Order 14, series of 2026, aims to support four sectors simultaneously — operators, drivers, gas stations, and the riding public.

Under the arrangement, the city government pays approximately P3,000 per day per jeepney unit. This ensures that operators receive their “boundary” and drivers take home a guaranteed net income of at least P1,000 — a significant increase from the P200 to P300 they typically earn amid high fuel costs.

“I will borrow the jeeps and the drivers,” Domagoso said. “Payment is guaranteed every day. The operator earns, the driver earns... and most importantly, our passengers pay nothing.”

The Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau reported that as of 11 a.m. Monday, the first day of the rollout, 27,994 passengers had already used the free service. More than 1,400 jeepneys are expected to participate, with the city estimating a daily reach of 100,000 commuters.

To ensure immediate relief for transport workers, the city disburses 50 percent of the daily pay upfront before the first trip, with the remaining half released at the end of the shift.

The initiative is scheduled to run for five days over a two-week period — Monday and Tuesday of the first week, and Monday through Wednesday of the second week.

Domagoso indicated the program could be extended depending on the availability of municipal funds.