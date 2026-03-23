Maynilad rallies champs for World Water Day

“Your work inspires action and reminds us that protecting our water resources is a shared responsibility. Safeguarding water for future generations requires cooperation, innovation, and a shared sense of purpose,” Maynilad president and chief executive officer Ramoncito S. Fernandez said.

Water, women’s concern

In line with the theme “Water and Gender,” women leaders and organizations were likewise recognized for their role in advancing water sustainability.

Building on its 2025 campaign, Maynilad last year mobilized employee-volunteers and partners for cleanup drives, collecting over 1,300 kilograms of waste from rivers that feed Laguna Lake, while running community programs promoting sanitation, hygiene, and environmental awareness.

Observed every 22 March, World Water Day underscores the urgent need to protect freshwater resources—an advocacy effort Maynilad continues to champion by engaging communities and recognizing partners who help secure the country’s water future.