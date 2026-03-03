Kieffer comes home, joins Blue Eagles

Kieffer Alas is coming home to reunite with his father at Ateneo de Manila University.

One of the hottest high school prospects in the country, the 18-year-old phenom formally announced his intention to play for the Blue Eagles starting Season 89 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament.

Alas said he chose Ateneo over other elite schools like University of the Philippines and De La Salle University after Blue Eagles coach Tab Baldwin visited him in the United States to signify his willingness to groom him as a vital piece in his program.

“Coach Tab visited me multiple times here in the US, and I could tell he was really interested in me. They laid out their plan for me, what I could do in the future, and how they saw me as a big part of their program,” said Alas, who is set to graduate from the Utah Prep Academy this April.

“That was the main thing for me — the management and especially Coach Tab putting in the effort just to visit me here multiple times.”

At Ateneo, the 6-foot-2 Alas will not only get to play for an international coach like Baldwin but also for his father, multi-titled collegiate mentor Louie Alas.

Louie, who serves as one of Baldwin’s deputies, told DAILY TRIBUNE that he respects his son’s decision to join Ateneo, knowing that it will help him not just become a good player but also a good person.

“Actually, UAAP was included in the plan. It was included in the option but I didn’t know that he would decide so suddenly,” the elder Alas said in a phone conversation on Tuesday afternoon.

“He told his decision to the whole family. I only read his message at 5 this morning.”

The elder Alas confirmed with his son statement, saying that they saw the sincerity in Baldwin when he took the long flight to the US just to talk to him and see him in action.

“Yes, he went to his games multiple times. He went to Las Vegas and he even went to Arizona. He really laid down his plan to Kieffer,” Louie said, who added there were other schools in the United States who were recruiting his son but ultimately chose to stay at home.

“It was only Kieffer talking with the coaches. We would let them tell all about their plans so that he would weigh in on them.”

Aside from Baldwin and his father, Alas will also reunite with his fellow high school sensation Jared Bahay as well as Waki Espina, whom he played with when he was still at De La Salle Zobel in the juniors division.

Ateneo has been making a big splash in the offseason.

The Blue Eagles had also landed Mark Esperanza from San Sebastian College as well as Ateneo de Davao standouts JM Leal, Macky Pelegrino, JM Sanoria, and Matt Cayetano as well as Rene Baterbonia, who emerged as the Most Valuable Player of the Palarong Pambansa last year.