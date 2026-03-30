Ilocos Sur boosts police presence ahead Lenten tourist rush

Police assistance desks have also been established along national highways and in major convergence areas to help manage traffic and assist tourists in navigating their destinations.

“Maraming nagtatanong kung saan pupunta, especially first-time visitors. Our personnel are there not just for security, but also to guide them,” the official said.

Additional assistance desks have been placed in churches, particularly during masses, to ensure that worshippers are properly guided and provided with necessary assistance throughout the observance of Holy Week.

Authorities emphasized that police visibility remains at full capacity, with officers deployed around the clock.

“We assure the safety of our tourists, visitors, and everyone who will come and experience our historic province,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the police also adopted cost-efficient measures in response to rising fuel expenses affecting patrol operations.

Following the directive of Regional Director Police Brigadier General Dindo Reyes, provincial units have intensified the use of bike patrols as an alternative mobility strategy.

While bike patrols have long been part of police operations, more personnel have now been assigned to expand coverage. Authorities noted that bicycles allow officers to access narrow streets and hard-to-reach areas while maintaining visibility without relying heavily on fuel.

Police have also implemented “strategic standby points,” where officers are stationed in crime-prone areas to ensure immediate response capability while maintaining a visible presence.

Despite operational adjustments, authorities assured the public that security efforts remain uncompromised.