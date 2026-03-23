‘Ligtas Semana Santa 2026’ sees 60K cops

Under the operational plan “Ligtas Semana Santa 2026,” police will focus on 3,277 tourist destinations across the country. Tiu said the public should expect increased foot patrols and the establishment of assistance desks in high-traffic areas.

“The Philippine National Police is fully prepared to ensure the safety, security, and orderliness of the public,” Tiu said. She added that there are currently no intelligence reports of specific threats against churches or other public gathering places.

The PNP Highway Patrol Group (HPG) is also preparing for a surge in travel. Col. Bernard Marzal, HPG deputy director for operations, cited a need for strict enforcement following 35,900 road crashes recorded during the same period in 2025, most of which were attributed to speeding.

Marzal urged motorists to perform “BLOWBAGETS” maintenance checks — an acronym for battery, lights, oil, water, brakes, air, gas, engine, tires and self — before traveling.

“Avoid traveling while fatigued or under the influence,” Marzal said. “And now that we are in an oil crisis, you should practice fuel-efficient driving.”

In Metro Manila, National Capital Region Police Office spokesperson Maj. Hazel Asilo said 12,370 personnel will be stationed at transport terminals, major thoroughfares, and commercial hubs.

Despite the heavy deployment, the PNP noted that tourist volume may decline this year due to rising fuel prices and travel costs linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.