Ibona community’s peace stand echoes as NPA marks 57th year

Led by Barangay Chairperson Hon. Ricardo Balala Jr., the event was framed as a new beginning for Ibona – one where families can thrive without fear of conflict. Former rebels shared their stories of breaking free from false promises, describing how government support helped them rebuild their lives and reconnect with their loved ones.

“The courage of these men and women shows us what’s possible when communities take charge of their own peace,” said Brigadier General Eugenio Julio C. Osias IV, 703rd IB commander.

According to the Brigade's reports, participants carried signs emblazoned with calls for unity, while agencies including the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, and Bureau of Fire Protection stood in solidarity with the community.

The crowd also pledged to support remaining insurgents who choose to come home and avail of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), the Brigade said.

For Ibona’s residents, the stand against the NPA is about more than opposition – it’s about building a place where progress can take hold. The Infantry Brigade noted that community members expressed they are done waiting for change to come to them and are taking steps to build it themselves.