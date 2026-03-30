Dingalan community holds peaceful rally against insurgency in Aurora

Former rebels shared compelling testimonies about the hardships and false promises they experienced within the armed movement, reinforcing their decision to return to the fold of the law and urging others to follow the path toward peace.

Carrying placards and chanting calls for unity, participants denounced terrorism and expressed support for government peace initiatives.

The FRs also reaffirmed their allegiance and encouraged remaining insurgents to surrender and avail of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

The activity was also supported by personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), who participated in solidarity with the community and reinforced inter-agency coordination in promoting peace and public awareness.

Local leaders emphasized that lasting peace is a shared responsibility, requiring sustained cooperation, vigilance, and community participation. The activity underscored the growing commitment of grassroots communities to reject insurgency and embrace development.

Brigadier General Eugenio Julio C. Osias IV, PA, Brigade Commander of the 703rd Infantry Brigade, Philippine Army, extended his full support and commendation to the people of Brgy. Ibona. “The 703rd Brigade wholeheartedly stands with your resolve against violence and deception. Your courage and unity prove that peace and development are achievable when the community and government work hand in hand,” Osias said.

“The people of Brgy. Ibona sent a clear and resounding message: violence has no place in their community, and true progress can only be achieved through unity, peace, and collective action. The rally demonstrated that, with collaboration from government agencies, law enforcement, and the community, a safer, more stable, and progressive future is possible.”