‘HANDA’ app launched

“Today, we come together with one big purpose — to help protect our communities during times of disaster,” Phivolcs director Teresito C. Bacolcol said during the launch. He noted that the platform makes critical information from various DoST agencies and government institutions more accessible to the general public.

Developed under the Geospatial Analytics and Technology Solutions (GATES) program and powered by GeoRiskPH, the platform features real-time monitoring, location-based alerts, and AI-assisted tools.

It provides interactive dashboards that visualize hazards and critical facilities, integrating official advisories from Phivolcs, the weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau.

DoST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. stressed the necessity of the tool given the Philippines’ high seismic activity. In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Solidum cited that the country now averages 30 earthquakes per day due to the increased density of monitoring stations.

“Earthquakes are normal occurrences in the Philippines,” Solidum said, adding that the new platform allows the agency to conduct rapid hazard assessments and provide the Office of Civil Defense with the most recent mandated warnings.

By unifying these capabilities, officials said HANDA aims to ensure informed decision-making across all phases of disaster risk reduction and management, from provincial planning to individual household safety.