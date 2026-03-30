DOST launches ‘HANDA’ platform for disaster alerts

The Department of Science and Technology, through the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, has launched “HANDA,” an integrated platform designed to strengthen disaster preparedness, early warning and response systems nationwide.

Developed in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the platform aims to unify disaster-related data and improve public access to critical information. DOST-PHIVOLCS Director IV Dr. Teresito Bacolcol said the initiative seeks to help protect communities by making hazard information more accessible.