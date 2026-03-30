DOST launches ‘HANDA’ platform for disaster alerts

The Department of Science and Technology, through the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, has launched “HANDA,” an integrated platform designed to strengthen disaster preparedness, early warning and response systems nationwide.
Developed in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the platform aims to unify disaster-related data and improve public access to critical information. DOST-PHIVOLCS Director IV Dr. Teresito Bacolcol said the initiative seeks to help protect communities by making hazard information more accessible.
“Today, we come together with one big purpose, to help protect our communities during times of disaster,” Bacolcol said during the launch.
The HANDA platform integrates data from DOST-attached agencies and other government institutions, allowing users to access real-time monitoring, location-based alerts and interactive dashboards. It consolidates advisories from PHIVOLCS, PAGASA and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, providing a unified system to support decision-making across disaster risk reduction and management phases.
DOST said the system is powered by GeoRisk PH and developed under the Geospatial Analytics and Technology Solutions program to enhance coordination and information sharing.
DOST Secretary Dr. Renato Solidum Jr. said the agency continues to improve hazard monitoring capabilities, noting that the Philippines records an average of about 30 earthquakes daily due to increased monitoring stations.
“Earthquakes are normal occurrences in the Philippines… with the densification of earthquake monitoring stations, we have now been averaging 30 earthquakes per day,” Solidum said in an interview.