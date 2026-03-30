Go backs wider aid amid petrol surges

One commenter questioned the focus on drivers, noting that fisherfolk also rely heavily on fuel. “Sir, if those in the LISTA program are close to you, why is assistance limited to drivers? Fisherfolk also use gasoline,” the commenter wrote.

Another comment highlighted the burden on informal workers, with a balut vendor saying that what used to be P100 worth of gasoline now costs around P160 and still does not fill a motorcycle tank.

Employees also raised concerns, noting that salary increases have been offset by higher fares and commodity prices.

“What about employees who go to work every day? Who will shoulder the fare? Wages increased, but so did the prices of goods,” another commenter said.

Fuel prices have surged in recent weeks amid the Middle East war between the United States and Israel against Iran.

The government has rolled out fuel subsidies primarily for the transport sector, alongside fare stabilization and energy-saving measures.

On 25 March, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. allowed the suspension or reduction of excise taxes on petroleum products. An executive order also declared a state of national energy emergency.