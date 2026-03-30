Go backs fuel tax suspension, calls for wider aid coverage

Christopher "Bong" Go backed the suspension of fuel excise taxes as pump prices continue to rise, while urging the government to expand relief measures beyond public utility vehicle drivers to include other affected sectors.

Go cited public feedback from his official Facebook page, where commuters, vendors and fisherfolk raised concerns over rising fuel costs and limited access to subsidies. Several commenters pointed out that current assistance programs are focused on transport operators, leaving out sectors that also rely heavily on fuel for daily income.