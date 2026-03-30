Go backs fuel tax suspension, calls for wider aid coverage

Christopher "Bong" Go backed the suspension of fuel excise taxes as pump prices continue to rise, while urging the government to expand relief measures beyond public utility vehicle drivers to include other affected sectors.
Go cited public feedback from his official Facebook page, where commuters, vendors and fisherfolk raised concerns over rising fuel costs and limited access to subsidies. Several commenters pointed out that current assistance programs are focused on transport operators, leaving out sectors that also rely heavily on fuel for daily income.
“Suportado natin ang mga hakbang na makakapagpagaan sa gastos ng mga drayber, pero hindi dapat doon lang matapos. Marami pang sektor ang apektado at kailangan din ng tulong,” Go said.
Fuel prices have surged in recent weeks due to global supply disruptions and tensions in West Asia, with gasoline ranging from P60 to P72 per liter and diesel from P58 to P68 per liter as of March 26. The government has rolled out targeted subsidies for the transport sector and enacted a law allowing the suspension or reduction of fuel excise taxes to cushion the impact.
Go said rising oil prices trigger a “domino effect” on transport fares, food and basic goods, placing additional pressure on households. He stressed the need to include small vendors, fisherfolk and daily wage earners in relief programs, noting that their concerns reflect the broader impact of the crisis.
“Mahalaga na pinapakinggan natin ang mga hinaing ng taumbayan… dapat doon nakaangkla ang mga susunod na hakbang,” he said.