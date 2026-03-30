Ex-Usecs face raps before Ombudsman

David San Juan of Kilusang Bayan Kontra Kurakot said the group urged the Ombudsman to investigate Bersamin and Olaivar for violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials.

“We want them to investigate possible corruption in the flood control projects, including any receipt of funds from government officials in Malacañang or their share in the kickback scheme,” San Juan said.

He said their petition relied on publicly available documents, including affidavits by former congressman Zaldy Co and former Department of Public Works and Highways official Roberto Bernardo.

San Juan stressed the group would continue to pursue corruption cases, even amid the current oil crisis, noting the Independent Commission for Infrastructure’s limited investigations.