Energy lockdown: AC off, vehicles grounded

The order represents a decisive shift toward curbing demand, with energy monitors inspecting over 1,000 offices in the first week — focusing on air-conditioning systems, lighting, and office equipment.

Under the measures, government offices must limit electricity use by adjusting AC levels and cutting non-essential lighting. Most government vehicles are grounded, except those used for public safety and health services.

Recto said the program aims for immediate, measurable reductions, noting that even small daily adjustments could yield significant energy savings amid Petron’s Russian crude imports and the ongoing national energy emergency.

“The austerity program also covers ASEAN summit preparations, with activities scaled down, spending trimmed, and non-essential events scrapped to shift from ceremonial excess to results-driven engagements,” he said.

The Executive Secretary stressed that public officials must set the example, demonstrate restraint and accountability as the nation faces diesel prices of P115–P124 per liter and gasoline of over P90 per liter.