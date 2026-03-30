Eala’s rating drops to No. 45

Eala made it to the Round of 16 of this prestigious WTA 1000 event before losing to world No. 11 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, 0-6, 2-6.

Back-to-back Miami Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus remains on top of the WTA rankings while Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan sits at No. 2.

Miami Open finalist Coco Gauff of the United States improved to No. 3 while Janice Tjen of Indonesia sat at No. 41.

Despite the dip in rankings, the Rafael Nadal Academy alumna isn’t worried as she is confident she will be able to bounce back in the clay season.

“I know I’ve been taking the right steps and approaching it in the right way in terms of what I need to do on court. So that gives me more calm,” Eala said.

Eala won't have to wait long to get back to start earning points as she will start her clay season with two WTA 500 events.