Duterte lawyers dismiss SALN subpoena as 'irrelevant'

However, for the President and Vice President, the Court emphasized that such acts must be serious enough to qualify as the crimes listed in Article XI, Section 2 of the Constitution, or constitute a betrayal of public trust entrusted by the electorate.

Poa further argued that it is the House’s role to establish probable cause, not to act as a court and conduct a trial themselves.

“Our position is … to determine probable cause. You have to just look at the complaints, the allegations stated therein, and the attached evidence. Going beyond that, that’s no longer just simply determination of probable cause,” he said.

Duterte previously faced multiple impeachment complaints in 2025, alleging betrayal of public trust, misuse of funds, and incomplete asset declarations.

But earlier efforts stalled when the Supreme Court ruled some procedures unconstitutional, citing a one‑year bar on refiling.

