Pinyahan fire victims struggle in makeshift shelters

“It’s far from my children’s school and the fare is expensive,” Llantos said in an online interview, explaining why she stayed near the site. “We are worried about the heavy rains.”

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Friday distributed food packs and P10,000 in financial assistance to more than 2,300 families.

DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said the agency remains ready to provide additional “augmentation support” through prepositioned goods and standby funds at the request of the local government.

To address the immediate housing crisis, the Quezon City Housing Community Development and Resettlement Department announced plans to construct six 15-story buildings in the area.

The project is expected to yield 2,250 units, each measuring 27 square meters, with a target completion date of December 2027.