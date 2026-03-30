18th government service express hub opened

Chris Martin D. Coquia, SM regional operations head, led the opening ceremony alongside representatives from the Caloocan local government and participating agencies, including the Philippine National Police, Professional Regulation Commission, PhilHealth, Social Security System and Pag-IBIG Fund.

The hub allows residents to complete various government transactions within the mall environment. Officials said the center aims to assist jobseekers with employment requirements, parents processing family documents, and entrepreneurs navigating regulatory services.

SM Supermalls representatives said the initiative is part of a broader effort to transform retail spaces into community hubs that provide essential public services alongside traditional shopping.

The GSE center is now fully operational during regular mall hours, providing a centralized location for citizens to access efficient public service.