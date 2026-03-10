SM streamlines access to government services

Among the services available are police clearance processing, postal ID application, Pag-IBIG assistance, business permit support and health consultation through the Department of Health Wellness Clinic.

For freelance worker Janine Cruz, the service hub allowed her to complete several requirements during a single visit.

“I needed to secure some documents for work, and it helped that the services were available in one place,” Cruz told Daily tribune in Filipino. “It saved me time and made the process more manageable.”

Located on Level 2 of the North Parking Building at SM Mall of Asia, the Government Service Express center serves as an alternative venue where individuals can process important government documents while carrying out their daily activities.

The initiative reflects continuing efforts to bring government services closer to the public by situating them in accessible locations frequently visited by Filipinos.

For many visitors, having several government services under one roof provides a more efficient way to complete essential transactions.