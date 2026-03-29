Women’s Month celebrated at Goldenberg Mansion’s anniversary

Riccio opened with “Feeling Good,” a soulful piece, which immediately set the tone. Written in 1965, the entry speaks of renewal, but when sung, sounded more grounded. This was followed by Édith Piaf’s signature “La Vie en Rose,” delivered with restraint, allowing its warmth to radiate.

She then moved into Puccini’s “O Mio Babbino Caro.” The aria’s emotional plea remained direct and unadorned. In contrast, Ryan Cayabyab’s “Araw Gabi” felt familiar in a distinct way. Composed as a personal gesture, the love song held on to its promise of constancy.

Mirang’s set shifted the mood. Henry Mancini’s “Moon River,” from the hit film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, had its melody unfold at an unhurried pace. In “Mutya ng Pasig,” the sentiment was even more heartfelt. Nicanor Abelardo’s kundiman, with its image of a spirit rising from the fabled river, carried both longing and distance in a refined delivery.

The two sopranos came together for the “Duo des Fleurs” from Lakmé. The piece, light on the surface, relies on balance. The pair’s voices blended and complimented each other.

Between vocal sets, the instrumentalists took focus. “Beauty and the Beast” was rendered as it should be — simple, measured, and without excess. “Por Una Cabeza” followed, its rhythm more pronounced within bounds.

The final segment brought both singers back on stage for “For Good” from the beloved Wicked. The duet, centered on change and friendship, set a reflective note rather than a dramatic one.

Riccio’s closing number, “Never Enough,” avoided the usual excess associated with the opus. Instead of s spectacle, it allowed the underlying sense of longing to resurface.

By the end of the evening, Mga Himig ng Mutya did not attempt to impose womanhood in any particular way. It presented it in the form of a song — restrained and strong, controlled yet unbound, quiet yet powerful.

¡Enhorabuena, Jade Riccio and Vidagrace Khalil Mirang! Bravo, Michelle Ann Andra, Claudia Armi Berenguer and Karla Maria Diño!