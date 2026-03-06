On a mission to fight pad poverty

Even before Adeline Bondoc knew about period or pad poverty, she had been on a mission to help her fellow women. Every month, Adeline used to dread having menstruation because wearing a sanitary pad irritates her skin and gives her rashes.

“Previously, because there’s a stigma about menstruation, we don’t discuss it. We’re ashamed to talk about it,” she told DAILY TRIBUNE.

In 2018, Adeline’s daughter found something “cute” in Instagram — a cloth pad.

“She (my daughter) said, ‘Ma, it’s cute!’ I told her, ‘Okay, will try.’ I was surprised that I didn’t experience having rashes that month when I had a monthly period. And then I experienced the same the following month. I used to expect the rashes because I thought it was hormonal. So I realized that it’s just like in babies, diaper rash,” she recalled partly in Filipino.

She immediately fell in love with the cloth pad and since 2018, she has used only cloth pads and never went back to using disposable sanitary napkins ever again.

“I really never used disposable pads again because of the trauma of it piercing my skin. It was very painful.”