Women MSMEs take center stage at SM fair

The business owners showcased their vibrant mix of proudly local products — from artisanal pastries and handcrafted accessories to healthy snacks, woven apparel, delicacies and wellness products.

More than just a marketplace, WomenBizPH Trade Fair highlighted the powerful stories behind the brands, demonstrating how women entrepreneurs continue to transform passion into purpose and innovation into livelihood opportunities.

Behind every product on display is a powerful story of determination, innovation and purpose. Across the country, women entrepreneurs continue to transform challenges into opportunities, building businesses that uplift communities and preserve Filipino craftsmanship

Sustainable and timeless — these two words define the aesthetic of Sassy’s Creation Enterprise, a brand where traditional Philippine craftsmanship meets modern innovation.

By blending heritage weaving techniques with contemporary design, Sassy’s Creation produces ethically curated fashion staples designed for EveryBODY, using upcycled fabrics and locally sourced weaves that reflect both sustainability and style.

Every Sassy piece are the skilled hands of women artisans, including home-based mothers and women from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Antipolo, Rizal, who carefully craft each item with dedication and pride.

Through these collaborations, the brand provides meaningful livelihood opportunities while celebrating Filipino craftsmanship.

By working closely with weaving communities and showcasing their handcrafted pieces through trade fairs and retail platforms, Sassy’s Creation continues to help preserve traditional Filipino crafts while bringing them into today’s lifestyle and fashion landscape.

For Cynthia Eusebio, owner of Magpoc’s Pastry Products Manufacturing in Bataan, entrepreneurship is deeply rooted in family heritage.

“Magpoc’s isn’t just a label — it’s a legacy of providing for our community. I stepped into this role to honor the women who came before me while evolving the brand for the next generation,” she shared.